Diplomatic, by Laura Rozen

Diplomatic, by Laura Rozen

Home
Archive
About
Trump approval craters as Iran war drags on
President Donald Trump’s approval rating has sunk to all-time lows, and his disapproval rating has hit all-time highs, in multiple polls released today…
  Laura Rozen
Trump ‘stuck’ in Iran war stalemate
“Trump appears to be stuck,” Eurasia Grp’s Gregory Brew. “While this pace of operations is manageable, it likely won’t be decisive. Iran can absorb US…
  Laura Rozen
Why is Trump resuming war on Iran?
“My best guess is that this is a short-term ploy aimed at kick-starting progress on negotiations … I don’t see a feasible pathway towards military…
  Laura Rozen
U.S. strikes Iran for second day
VP Vance warned U.S. strikes will continue if Iran targets shipping: “The Strait of Hormuz is going to be open…If they try to close it down, there’s…
  Laura Rozen
250
Living in Washington, D.C., one could be inclined to let Donald Trump spoil the official 250th anniversary of the United States celebrations and 4th of…
  Laura Rozen

June 2026

Trump intensifies push for voter restriction bill ahead of midterms
“Change the voters, change the country,” top Trump aide Stephen Miller wrote on Twitter Wednesday.
  Laura Rozen
Trump says he took Iran deal to avert economic calamity
“I did not want to see economic catastrophe,” Trump said. “If you kept this going, that could have happened.” But he threatened to bomb if a final deal…
  Laura Rozen
Text of the US/Iran ‘Understanding’
Here is the text of the Memeorandum of Understanding reached by the United States and Iran, according to my transcription of what a senior U.S.
  Laura Rozen
Revisiting a voter in Pittsburgh
One thing I have come to realize is that you can’t generally get someone else to change their mind.
  Laura Rozen
Ode to long books
My weeks of reading and relaxation.
  Laura Rozen

May 2026

© 2026 Laura Rozen · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture