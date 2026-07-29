Diplomatic, by Laura Rozen
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Trump approval craters as Iran war drags on
President Donald Trump’s approval rating has sunk to all-time lows, and his disapproval rating has hit all-time highs, in multiple polls released today…
Jul 29
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Laura Rozen
23
10
Trump ‘stuck’ in Iran war stalemate
“Trump appears to be stuck,” Eurasia Grp’s Gregory Brew. “While this pace of operations is manageable, it likely won’t be decisive. Iran can absorb US…
Jul 23
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Laura Rozen
25
5
Why is Trump resuming war on Iran?
“My best guess is that this is a short-term ploy aimed at kick-starting progress on negotiations … I don’t see a feasible pathway towards military…
Jul 15
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Laura Rozen
70
16
U.S. strikes Iran for second day
VP Vance warned U.S. strikes will continue if Iran targets shipping: “The Strait of Hormuz is going to be open…If they try to close it down, there’s…
Jul 8
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Laura Rozen
7
4
250
Living in Washington, D.C., one could be inclined to let Donald Trump spoil the official 250th anniversary of the United States celebrations and 4th of…
Jul 1
•
Laura Rozen
23
7
June 2026
Trump intensifies push for voter restriction bill ahead of midterms
“Change the voters, change the country,” top Trump aide Stephen Miller wrote on Twitter Wednesday.
Jun 25
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Laura Rozen
17
3
2
Trump says he took Iran deal to avert economic calamity
“I did not want to see economic catastrophe,” Trump said. “If you kept this going, that could have happened.” But he threatened to bomb if a final deal…
Jun 17
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Laura Rozen
19
7
Text of the US/Iran ‘Understanding’
Here is the text of the Memeorandum of Understanding reached by the United States and Iran, according to my transcription of what a senior U.S.
Jun 17
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Laura Rozen
13
5
Revisiting a voter in Pittsburgh
One thing I have come to realize is that you can’t generally get someone else to change their mind.
Jun 10
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Laura Rozen
12
2
Ode to long books
My weeks of reading and relaxation.
Jun 4
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Laura Rozen
29
6
4
May 2026
Five take-aways on the prospective Iran deal
Arab states ‘want the war over,’ Israel does not want the U.S. and Iran to reach a deal, and Trump may feel somewhat insulated from political pressure…
May 27
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Laura Rozen
35
1
13
War & peace
It’s balmy late May and I seem to have the adult version of senioritis.
May 19
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Laura Rozen
20
2
© 2026 Laura Rozen
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