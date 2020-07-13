About Diplomatic

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Who is Diplomatic

Veteran foreign policy journalist Laura Rozen has served as the diplomatic correspondent for Al-Monitor, foreign policy reporter for Politico, and for Foreign Policy magazine, where she launched the Cable blog in 2009. She now writes and reports the Diplomatic newsletter here at Substack, and also serves on the editorial board of Just Security. She tweets at @LRozen. And you can now follow her at Mastodon at LRozen@journa.host.

Laura has also contributed to a bunch of other publications, and occasionally appears as an expert analyst on TV and radio (CNN, MSNBC, BBC, NPR) broadcasts. She earned a masters degree in public administration from the Harvard Kennedy School and an undergraduate degree from Tufts. She previously reported as a freelance journalist from the Balkans, Turkey and Russia, and has reported on assignment in Europe and the Middle East, with a particularly intensive focus on covering the Iran nuclear deal negotiations.

Contact:

Laura at Diplomatic.Substack.com