The United States will resume military and intelligence assistance to Ukraine after Ukrainian negotiators today agreed to a U.S. proposal for a 30-day interim ceasefire, which the US will now discuss with Moscow, Secretary of State Marco Rubio said.

“We’ll take this offer now to the Russians, and we hope that they’ll say yes,” Rubio told journalists after the conclusion of talks with the Ukrainians in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, tonight. “The ball is now in their court.”

President Trump “wants the war to end,” Rubio said. “Today, Ukraine has taken a concrete step in that regard. We hope the Russians will reciprocate.”

“The Ukrainian delegation today made something very clear: that they share President Trump’s vision for peace,” US National Security Advisor Michael Waltz said. “They share his determination to end the fighting.”

“As a result of this positive step forward, the President has decided to lift the pause on aid and on our security assistance to Ukraine going forward,” Waltz said. “And that’s effective immediately.”

“We also got into the substantive details on how this war is going to permanently end, what type of guarantees they’re going to have for their long term security and prosperity, but also really looking at what it’s going to take to finally end this horrific fighting,” Waltz said.

“Now that shuttle diplomacy continues,” Waltz said, adding he will speak with his Russian counterpart in the coming days, Rubio will confer with G7 foreign ministers in Canada this week, and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte will be at the White House on Thursday.

“Ukraine has agreed” to a ceasefire, President Trump said outside the White House this afternoon. “Hopefully, Russia will agree to it.”

Trump said he expected to talk to Putin this week.

“I’ll talk to Vladimir Putin,” Trump said. “It takes two to tango.”

“Ukraine expressed readiness to accept the U.S. proposal to enact an immediate, interim 30-day ceasefire, which can be extended by mutual agreement, … and which is subject to acceptance and concurrent implementation by the Russian Federation,” the American and Ukrainian governments said in a joint statement issued after the Jeddah talks. “The United States will communicate to Russia that Russian reciprocity is the key to achieving peace.”

“The United States will immediately lift the pause on intelligence sharing and resume security assistance to Ukraine,” the document said.

The temporary ceasefire will occur “only if mutually agreed upon by Russia,” Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said.

“The U.S. side will now engage with the Russians to determine their willingness— or unwillingness—to end the war,” he said.

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