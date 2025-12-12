Jared Kushner, US envoy Steve Witkoff, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, U.S. Federal Acquisiton Service chief Josh Gruenbaum, US military officers on a virtual call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his team on Thursday December 11, 2025, in a photo posted to Twitter by Zelenskyy.

“It is essential that this document on security guarantees provides concrete answers to what concerns Ukrainians the most: what action partners will take if Russia decides to launch its aggression again,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said today.

“There have to be security guarantees in place of such a quality and level that Putin knows, if he tries again, the reaction will be devastating,” NATO’s Mark Rutte said today.

“Yeah, we would help with security, because it’s, I think, a necessary factor in getting it done,” Pres. Trump said tonight.

President Trump said tonight that the United States may attend a meeting hosted by the Europeans on advancing a possible Ukraine peace deal this weekend if his team thinks a deal could soon be finalized.

“We’ll be attending the meeting on Saturday in Europe if we think there’s a good chance, and we don’t waste a lot of time,” Trump told reporters in the Oval office this evening as he signed an AI related document. “We want it to get settled.”

Trump also said the United States would help with security guarantees in the prospective deal.

“Yeah, we would help with security, because it’s, I think, a necessary factor in getting it done,” Trump said, without offering any specifics.

The German chancellor said today he expected talks with the American government this weekend, and there may be a meeting-- with or without the Americans --in Berlin early next week.

“If we now proceed with this process as we envisage, there will be talks with the American government over the weekend,” German Chancellor Friedrich Merz told reporters today. “And then there may be a meeting here in Berlin at the beginning of next week, whether the American government participates or not. That also depends very much on the joint drafting of the papers that are currently being worked on.”

Earlier today, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he held a “constructive and in-depth” discussion with the American team regarding security guarantees. He named US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Dan Caine, US Gen. Alex Grynkewich, commander of United States forces in Europe, peace envoy Steve Witkoff and Trump’s son in law Jared Kushner, Josh Gruenbaum, Commissioner of the U.S. Federal Acquisition Service, Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, as well as NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte as having participated in the virtual meeting.

“Security guarantees are among the most critical elements for all subsequent steps,” Zelenskyy wrote on Twitter. “We have already got the negative experience of the Budapest Memorandum. Everyone remembers this, as well as the occasions when Russia repeatedly violated all its other commitments. That is why it is essential that this document on security guarantees provides concrete answers to what concerns Ukrainians the most: what action partners will take if Russia decides to launch its aggression again.”

(The Budapest Memorandum was a 1994 agreement under which the United States, Russia, and the United Kingdom offered security guarantees to Ukraine and other post-Soviet states that relinquished nuclear weapons that had been stationed on their territory when they were part of the Soviet Union. Russia violated the agreement when it seized Crimea in 2014 and subsequently fully invaded Ukraine in 2022.)

Zelenskyy also today told a meeting of some 30 mostly western-allied nations that support it that Ukraine believes U.S. security guarantees for Ukraine should be ratified by the US Congress to make them legally binding.

“About an hour ago, we had a conversation with the U.S. team about possible security guarantees for Ukraine,” Zelensky told the Coalition of the Willing. “We’re working on a framework document. It must be strong enough to truly work. We believe this document should be approved by the U.S. Congress. This would mean real, solid, legally binding security guarantees for our country. And they must actually be implemented.”

“No one is interested in a third Russian invasion,” Zelensky said in a subsequent tweet about his meeting with the Coalition.

Zelenskyy said that Ukraine had yesterday sent the United States a “revised framework of the document we worked on,” that also includes 20 points.

U.S. “has to do better” on security piece

“The talks are in an advanced stage,” former US Ambassador to Poland Dan Fried told me. “The main issues are the ceasefire line, and security. And security is absolutely essential. Without that, there is nothing. And if the U.S. wants the Ukrainians to sign on, they have got to do better.”

“The security has to be real, especially since some parts of the Trump administration are talking about pulling back from Europe or reinterpreting Article V in a weaker way,” Fried, now with the Atlantic Council, said, referring to a provision of the NATO treaty that says member states will come to the defense of another member that is attacked. “You can’t do that and convince the Ukrainians that Article V-like security backing is real enough for them to trust it. So security is absolutely critical, and with that, you could have a deal.”

“The other piece is the location of the line of contact,” Fried said. “It makes little sense to ask the Ukrainians to pull out of [territory] that the Russians have been unable to conquer, especially when that that territory is filled with fortifications.”

“I think there’s supposed to be some proposal for a demilitarized zone,” Fried said. “The question is, who’s in that demilitarized zone to make sure the Russians don’t go in with their little green men, right? And so the security guarantees are critical.”

“Let’s not fool ourselves about the quality of Russian commitments,” Fried said. “The Russians have no credibility. So what’s agreed has to be tough minded. And supposedly the President is tough minded. So stop playing. Stop allowing the Russians to play us.”

Stronger security guarantees needed to deter Putin

The security guarantees of a prospective deal need to be strengthened to deter Putin, the NATO chief said today.

“There have to be security guarantees in place of such a quality and level that Putin knows, if he tries again, the reaction will be devastating,” NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said at a forum in Germany today.

The question, he said, was whether Russia was willing to accept a deal.

“Do I think when it comes to Ukraine, the US and Europe [can get on the same] page? Yes, I’m positive, I think we can,” Rutte said. “Am I sure the Russians will accept? I don’t know. This is the test. … We have to test Putin already on whether he is serious.”

Russia last month lost 25,000 soldiers in battle in Ukraine, Rutte said. “If you have a dictator willing to do this, because you have this crazy idea of some historical whatever he has, then you have to be very careful, and we have to stand ready,” Rutte said. “This guy will not stop with Ukraine. That’s, I think, what we have to be very watchful of.”



Trump peace plan reads like ‘under the table’ understanding

A Ukrainian newspaper today reported in detail on the package of four documents that comprise the recent version of the Trump Ukraine peace plan.

“This package of documents bears no resemblance to serious international agreements,” journalist Tetiana Sylina reports in Ukraine’s Mirror of the Week newspaper. “It reads instead like an improvised set of ‘under-the-table understandings’ hastily sketched on a napkin in a Miami golf club during a break between rounds of a game its authors know far better.”

The security guarantees in the U.S. document are vague, the newspaper reports:

This agreement states that it creates the conditions for a ceasefire between Ukraine and the Russian Federation and provides ‘assurances’ of security modelled after Article 5 of the North Atlantic Treaty. One of the three points of this ‘broad’ document concerns the ‘assurances’ of the United States in the event that Russia again attacks Ukraine again and violates the “ceasefire line”. However, this attack must be significant, deliberate…and prolonged. Thus, the allies will have ample room to reflect and deliberate in the event of an incident. … If the attack meets all the above requirements, POTUS, after immediate consultations with Ukraine, NATO and European partners, will determine what measures must be taken to “restore security”. The list of possible measures includes the use of armed forces, intelligence support, logistical assistance, economic, diplomatic and other actions which the “leader of the free world” deems necessary. A joint mechanism with NATO and Ukraine will also be established to assess each alleged violation by Russia.

“If Ukraine signs the ‘Trump peace plan’ in the form currently being thrust upon us by the Americans…, then our country will be left without its territories, without security guarantees, without the ability to manage the funds for its reconstruction and without its natural resources, already taken under control by the Americans through the ‘minerals’ agreement,” the Ukrainian newspaper warns, urging Zelenskyy to recall Ukraine’s most experienced diplomatic and security personnel from out of retirement to be involved in the negotiations.

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