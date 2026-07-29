Presidential approval rating as of July 29, 2026 graphed from gathering multiple US polls by the website 50plusone .

President Donald Trump’s approval rating has sunk to all-time lows, and his disapproval rating has hit all-time highs, in multiple polls released today, as more Americans believe that the Iran war will drag on, and with it high prices, and inflation.

Trump hit an all-time high disapproval rating of 66% in a new CNN/SSRS poll released today, with just 34% approval, his worst numbers in polls conducted by the firm in both of his presidential terms.

Trump had 32% approval, 58% disapproval, (with 10% not offering an opinion), in a new Quinnipiac University poll released today.

“Trump's 32 percent approval is an all-time low approval rating for him in a Quinnipiac University poll,” the university pollster wrote.

Notably, the Quinnipiac poll showed that Trump is starting to lose some Republican support, with 76% of Republicans polled approving of him, down from 85% in June.

What accounts for Trump’s cratering approval, including the modest decline in some Republican support? In short, the Iran war, its aggravation of inflation, high prices and gas prices, and voters’ sense that the war is likely to drag on for months longer than Trump said when he blithely announced the war almost six months ago.

“In the wake of a ceasefire collapsing between the U.S. and Iran, voters have turned more negative about the U.S. military action in Iran, how long it might last, and the president's handling of the situation,” the Quinnipiac poll write up said.

“Thirty-four percent of voters support the U.S. military action against Iran and 60 percent oppose it, which is the lowest support of the U.S. military action against Iran and the highest opposition to it since Quinnipiac University first began asking this question in early March after the U.S. - Iran war started.”

The latest polls show a “more incremental erosion of Trump’s support in his base,” David Doak, a retired Democratic media consultant, told me. “Before it has always been a 40% like base; now, it has decreased to a low 30's.”

The biggest take away from the recent polls for him, Doak said, is that voters are:

Directly blaming Trump for causing the problems, and Have identified the lack of strategy and planning [in the Iran war] as pivotal in the problem; They have gone a step farther and concluded that "he doesn't care" about the affordability crisis that voters think is critical in their lives.



“These things—the issue of dominant importance (cost of living); Trump's policy and decision-making being held responsible for the problems, and that instead of trying to solve the problems, he doesn't care—these are all the hardest things to establish in a campaign, but here are proven already,” Doak continued. “If anything should scare Republicans, it is that the voters have already reached a verdict.”



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